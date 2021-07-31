THREE brand new play areas have been installed at Scolton Manor, seeing further improvement to the site.

The 'new' manor has a pump track for bikes, woodland trail, steam train and signal box, plus acres of green space to picnic and play, there’s no shortage of opportunities to explore and experience.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, culture, leisure and tourism, said it was a perfect family day out.

“We’re very proud of all the new and improved activities on the site,” said Cllr Miller. “We would urge anyone who hasn’t been for a while to make a visit.

“It’s a great alternative to the beach with lots of nice shady areas for children to play.”

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.

Scolton Manor also has a new eco-explorer village tucked in the woods and a brand new ‘Scolton Express’ wooden play-train and pirate ship.

Along side these additions is the play area, Manor House, walled garden and Edie’s Tearoom, which serves home-made cakes, lunches and refreshments.

“We’ve introduced several new features to Scolton and are delighted that they are proving so popular,” said Mark Thomas, manager of the site.

MORE NEWS:

“Years ago, Scolton might be a place where you visited for an afternoon or morning; now we’re confident that we have so many interesting places to see and things to do that you can come with your family all day and still not have seen everything.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many more visitors to enjoy the peace and quiet and natural setting for themselves.”

Also new is the Scolton Farm Shop near the car park, which sells takeaway refreshments as well as local produce and craft items, including bug and bird boxes, hand-painted glassware and more.

There’s also the popular bee-keeping centre at the top of the site, which is offering beekeeper taster sessions through the summer holidays, including a tour of the beekeeping centre, and (weather permitting), a chance to see the workings of a hive.