ON THIS day in 1981, Diana Spencer became Princess of Wales after her wedding to Prince Charles at Westminster Abbey.
The couple were married in Westminster on July 29, 1981 (40 years ago today), when Diana was aged 20.
She went on her first tour of Wales with her husband in the autumn of 1981, which saw them visit Pembrokeshire.
The three-day tour included visits to St David's and Haverfordwest in late October.
During the tour, Diana was also given the freedom of Cardiff and spoke some Welsh at her first public speech in the country.
She stayed connected to Wales throughout the rest of her life, becoming a regular attendee of international rugby matches.
At her funeral in 1997, Cwm Rhondda was sung as Welsh Guards accompanied her coffin's procession through London.
Today, the Princess of Wales Hospital still stands on the outskirts of Bridgend.
