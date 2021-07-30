TWO brand new man-made mountain biking tracks have opened in the Elan Valley, just in time for the summer holidays, adding to its already impressive portfolio of cycle trails across.

The two new downhill skill tracks have been specially designed and constructed by the team at Trail Craft with drop-offs, tight bends, swooping bermed runs and exhilarating jumps bound to test the abilities of both experienced and intermediate mountain biking enthusiasts.

There is a blue graded track for more intermediate mountain bikers and a red, more challenging, track for advanced, experienced riders.

The project, which cost £70,000, has been funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Elan Links scheme and the Welsh Government tourism amenity investment support project, which aims to support the tourism sector in Wales by developing facilities and improving the overall visitor experience.

Jennifer Newman, visitor experience manger at the Elan Valley, said: “The brand-new mountain bike skill tracks are an excellent addition to our already extensive portfolio of cycle trails across the Elan Valley.

“Both tracks are just 1.5km long but are challenging and exhilarating and provide mountain biking enthusiasts with a short but thrilling way to practise their jumps, drop offs and turns.

“We look forward to welcoming mountain bikers from the local area and wider Wales to the Elan Valley to try them out.”

The new tracks are free to use and highly accessible from the car park by Nantgwyllt Church.

Eluned Lewis, from Elan Links, added: “We are always looking for ways to improve and develop the facilities for locals, visitors and tourists across the Elan Valley.

“It is well-known that the Elan Valley is a huge attraction for mountain biking enthusiasts across Wales and people travel far and wide to come here to experience our trails and beautiful scenery. By investing in the creation of a skills track, we are able to further widen the offer for our mountain biking audience and help them prepare for some of the more challenging trails across the park.”

Set among a spectacular backdrop of Victorian dams and reservoirs, open hills and old railways, the Elan Valley has an extensive network of trails that weave in and out of woodlands, over mountains and through sweeping valleys. All the trails are graded to provide mountain bikers with an idea of the challenge ahead of them. There are a range of red, blue and black loops ranging from an easy 9km route to a more enduring 60km challenge, depending on your skill and endurance. There really is a trail for any ability.

As well as being able to take to the trails on your own bike, the Elan Valley offers visitors to the area the chance to hire a bike. They have a mixture of bikes for all abilities and ages and even have a selection of e-bikes for those who want a helping hand when it comes to two wheels.

To find out more about the variety of trails on offer at the Elan Valley or to book your bike hire, visit https://www.elanvalley.org.uk/explore/cycling/mountain-biking.