NEWPORT County AFC have signed full back Louis Hall on a one-year deal, subject to EFL and international clearance.

The 22-year-old defender has put pen-to-paper on a contract that will see him remain at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2022.

Hall will join up with Michael Flynn’s men until the end of the 2021/22 season after spending the pre-season campaign on trial with the Exiles in friendlies against Undy AFC, Swansea City, Chippenham Town and Cinderford Town.

Spending last season with National League South outfit Oxford City, the youngster helped the Hoops progress to the second round of the FA Cup for the third time in their history, beating League One Northampton Town in the process.

After finalising the deal, Hall said: “I’m very excited. Since the first day I got here, I’ve been enjoying it.

"The lads have been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I know the team like to play good, attacking football and with how well they did last year, Newport are a club on the up and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “Louis is at a good age and I feel he is now ready to take the next step in his career and kick on within our Development Team.

“He’s impressed during his time on trial with the club in pre-season and I’m happy that we’ve been able to get him signed up before the start of the new season.”