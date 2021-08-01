BACK in August 1986 when Newport suffered flooding one of our photographers found these three lads having some fun in all that extra water.

The picture above shows Brian Dowling (10), of Maesglas Road, trying his hand at 'water cycling' while his friends Lee Johnson (nine), of Maesglas Avenue, and Gavin Harris (eight), of Maesglas Road, wait their turn on a mini lake caused by the flooding in Maesglas.

The picture below shows an alternative view of the scene.

South Wales Argus: