BACK in August 1986 when Newport suffered flooding one of our photographers found these three lads having some fun in all that extra water.
The picture above shows Brian Dowling (10), of Maesglas Road, trying his hand at 'water cycling' while his friends Lee Johnson (nine), of Maesglas Avenue, and Gavin Harris (eight), of Maesglas Road, wait their turn on a mini lake caused by the flooding in Maesglas.
The picture below shows an alternative view of the scene.
- We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.