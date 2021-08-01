A MONMOUTHSHIRE property with links to Owain Glyndwr and 12th Century origins is on the market for a cool £4.5 million.
Great Campston, near Abergavenny, is thought to be mostly comprised of 17th Century additions, but it is understood that there has been a settlement on the site since at least the 12th century.
Originally belonging to the Cistercian Abbey at Dore, after the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1536, Campston was granted to John Cokke of London and in 1600 came into the possession of John Pritchard.
The Pritchard family lived there for many years and Charles II was entertained at Great Campston in 1645 on his way to Raglan.
The Battle of Campston Hill, in which Welsh revolutionary Owain Glydwr suffered a heavy defeat, in 1404 is thought to have been fought on the property.
A long drive leads through an arched entrance to the courtyard. A garden path leads up to the front door and into the panelled entrance hall off which are the drawing and dining rooms.
The Georgian property boasts eight bedrooms and an extensive open-plan kicthen and breakfast room.
In total, the property and grounds come in at a roomy 275 acres.
There is even a holiday let included. A two-bed, two-bathroom cottage called the Billiard Room (after the owners' previous use).
If that wasn't enough there is a swimming lake for those balmy summer days and amazing views out to the Skirrid.
