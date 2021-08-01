Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Blue is a stunning male Weimaraner. A little nervous until he gets to know you, then he will be the perfect companion.
Lucas - He's just a bundle of joy, waiting for his forever family to find him. This little chap will love you to the moon and back.
Nora - A nervous but incredibly sweet girl, she loves to play and spend time with her furry four legged companions.
Peru - A gorgeous, inquisitive puppy that loves to explore the world, would be your best friend in exchange for a tasty treat.
Sally - The beautiful basset is coming out of her shell slowly, but now needs her forever home to fully open her heart.
