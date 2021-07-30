Fifty-four new cases were reported in Newport in the latest Public Health Wales coronavirus statistics, in stark contrast to Blaenau Gwent which reported just 13 new cases.

There have been 146 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, and 824 in Wales in total.

Caerphilly had 35 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire (20) and Torfaen (24).

Four more deaths have occured in Wales, according to the latest PHW update.

The total number of deaths across the pandemic now stands at 5,610.

Here are the cases recorded by area:

  • Cardiff - 94
  • Denbighshire - 58
  • Conwy - 56
  • Newport - 54
  • Bridgend - 50
  • Swansea - 49
  • Wrexham - 48
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42
  • Powys - 37
  • Neath Port Talbot - 37
  • Caerphilly - 35
  • Flintshire - 34
  • Gwynedd - 24
  • Torfaen - 24
  • Monmouth - 20
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 19
  • Carmarthenshire - 18
  • Pembrokeshire - 17
  • Blaenau Gwent - 13
  • Ceredigion - 10
  • Anglesey - 7

Unknown location - 14

Resident outside Wales - 40