Fifty-four new cases were reported in Newport in the latest Public Health Wales coronavirus statistics, in stark contrast to Blaenau Gwent which reported just 13 new cases.
There have been 146 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, and 824 in Wales in total.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Caerphilly had 35 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire (20) and Torfaen (24).
Four more deaths have occured in Wales, according to the latest PHW update.
The total number of deaths across the pandemic now stands at 5,610.
READ MORE:
- Simon Weston CBE given Triumph trike adapted by Trike Design
- Storm Evert: heavy rain and strong winds batter south Wales
- Newport burglar left blood stains at crime scene
Here are the cases recorded by area:
- Cardiff - 94
- Denbighshire - 58
- Conwy - 56
- Newport - 54
- Bridgend - 50
- Swansea - 49
- Wrexham - 48
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42
- Powys - 37
- Neath Port Talbot - 37
- Caerphilly - 35
- Flintshire - 34
- Gwynedd - 24
- Torfaen - 24
- Monmouth - 20
- Merthyr Tydfil - 19
- Carmarthenshire - 18
- Pembrokeshire - 17
- Blaenau Gwent - 13
- Ceredigion - 10
- Anglesey - 7
Unknown location - 14
Resident outside Wales - 40
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.