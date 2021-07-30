A FORMER pub in the heart of a Newport community looks set for demolition, as part of plans to build 21 new flats in the city.

Planning permission has been granted to demolish what was once Ye Olde Oak Stave pub, on Ruskin Avenue.

In its place, work can now start on three buildings, each containing seven two-bedroomed flats.

Of these, it is believed that six flats will be designated as affordable housing.

The proposal was nothing if not controversial, with 71 objections raised, along with a petition which attracted 39 signatures.

However, Newport City Council’s planning committee is believed to have been satisfied with the proposals, with planning permission granted yesterday (Thursday, July 29).

Though the pub has been closed for quite some time – since 2016 - there was some local hope that it could be set for a new lease of life, as opposed to being demolished.

Most recently, the space was occupied by the Seasons Coffee Shop, who spent more than two years trading at the site.

As part of the redevelopment plans, they were forced to leave in July 2019, though progress with these plans stalled – in the face of objection.

Artist impressions of the site (Credit: Asbri Planning Ltd)

According to planning documents, objections include concerns around the impact that increased traffic will have on the area, including a nearby primary school, and the safety of children playing in the vicinity.

There are also fears that the flats will tower over the rest of the Mount Pleasant area, and would have a negative impact on neighbouring properties.

Documents show that the flats are set to be laid out on ground and first floors, along with one in each attic.

They go on to show that concerns regarding the loss of an amenity have been addressed – with the planning department noting that Rogerstone is home to a number of other pubs within walking distance.

What’s more, the applicant noted that in this location, a pub would be “commercially unviable” – due to refurbishment costs, operating costs, and the lack of passing trade.

Artist impressions show that once the new development is completed, no trace of the former pub will remain.

The three blocks are set to be of a similar visual design, while the existing car park will be used as a central parking court for residents.

As part of the application, a Section 106 contribution of £44,367 is being made to upgrade and maintain playground facilities at Cefn Wood, and to provide informal play facilities at land to the rear of Ruskin Avenue.

This application was submitted by Asbri Planning Ltd on behalf of the applicant, who can now commence with the redevelopment work.