A NEWPORT man is preparing to run more than 100km to raise money to help pay for a friend's treatment.

Rhys Morgan, who now lives in Cardiff will run the distance from his home to Clyro, near Hay-on-Wye, to support friend Dave Williams, who has been diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme - a highly aggressive brain tumour.

Mr Williams, 42 and a lifelong NHS worker, has undergone brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and even a stroke.

"Unfortunately, they had a recent update that the tumour had returned and is now inoperable," said Mr Morgan.

"Dave is a warrior and he has had a huge amount of support of other friends and family who have raised money through various fundraisers.

"He has worked for the NHS for the majority of his life, caring for and supporting others. Now it's time for us to give something back to him."

Mr Morgan will set off in a month's time, supported by his wife and friends along the way.

"I have three good friends who will be supporting me - cycling alongside me in relays for the extra support and motivation," he said.

"In addition, The Brain Tumour Charity have agreed to support us with some kit, so a donations will also be made to them to help fund research.

"I have an Instagram account (@creature_of_discomfort) with the link on to donate to the cause."

Mr Morgan is no stranger to fundraising runs, having completed seven half marathons in seven days for the NHS earlier in the year.