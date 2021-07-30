A BODY has been found in the search for missing teenager Callum Baker-Osborne after the “selfless hero” rescued a number of children from a riptide while enjoying a family holiday.

The 18-year-old from Coventry was enjoying a family holiday in Poole Harbour, Dorset when he was swept away by a strong current.

His family watched on as he lifted his nieces and nephews into a rescue boat before being dragged away by the tide.

Police, fire, ambulance, RNLI and coastguard have been searching for the heroic teen since the incident took place on Monday, July 26.

Local police have said the body is believe to be that of Callum although an official identification has not yet taken place. His family have been made aware.

His family have issued a statement paying tribute to the “life and soul of the family.”

They said: "Callum Baker-Osborne, beloved son of Alan Baker and Ann Osborne. Devoted brother to seven brothers and sisters and loving uncle to twenty one nieces and nephews.

"Callum was the life and soul of the family, forever making us smile. Our selfless hero who always put everyone’s welfare above his own. Now at peace with his dad and baby. Forever missed and always in our hearts. The family want to thank everyone for their support and messages."

A Poole RNLI spokesperson said: "All at Poole lifeboat station send their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Callum, not the outcome we had hoped and prayed for, but we take comfort that he is back with his family."

The story has sparked tributes on social media.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “Incredible heroism. RIP Callum.”

Another social media user added: “So sad. RIP. Callum should be awarded the highest medal this country/Queen can give. He gave his own life at 18 years old so that others can fulfil their lives.”