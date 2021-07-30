TV PRESENTER Stephen Mulhern was full of praise for the people of Newport, after taking to the streets while filming for a television programme.

In recent days, the ITV star was spotted in a variety of locations across Newport, filming new episodes of In For a Penny.

While these episodes are unlikely to air until next year, Mr Mulhern is currently busy promoting another new programme of his – Rolling In It.

Making an appearance on This Morning earlier today (Friday, July 30), he spoke about his new show, before the conversation turned to his time in Newport.

Asked by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford when In For a Penny might return, Mr Mulhern told the pair that he had just returned from a few days in South Wales.

Humorously, he revealed that upon arriving in Newport, he asked a local taxi driver for some top tips about the best things to do here – before being told to go to Cardiff.

He said: “We’re filming (In For a Penny) at the moment. We were in Wales, in Newport in Wales, yesterday. I got back last night. Have you ever been to Newport?

“So I got out of the station, I got in a taxi, to go to the hotel, and I said to the taxi driver, ‘give us a bit of info about Newport. What’s it like, what’s the best thing about Newport, what do you think I should do.’

“He said go to Cardiff.”

While the hosts both laughed, the final word did go to Newport, with Mr Mulhern saying: “But Newport, they delivered.”

Yesterday, Mr Mulhern and the ITV crew were spotted filming segments for the show in John Frost Square, near to Friars Walk Shopping Centre.

Large crowds gathered to watch the crew putting a Newport resident through her paces, in a bid to win cash prizes.

Earlier in the week, filming took place at an Esso petrol station in Lliswerry, and the Asda store in Pill.

At this time, it is not known when the Newport scenes will be broadcast, though in recent years, In For a Penny has aired from late spring into early summer.

It means that for those who took part, and those watching on, it may yet be a while before they get their moment in the spotlight.