A PERVERT “addicted to flashing” has been jailed after he exposed himself on a crowded beach packed with thousands of sunseekers.

Serial sex offender Geoffrey Chambers, 67, from Cwmbran, was spotted at Barry Island stroking himself near a group of teenage girls.

The defendant had just been released from prison for another offence after shoving a courgette down the front of his leggings and simulating a sex act in front of horrified shoppers in Hereford.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Chambers’ offence in Barry took place on a sunny afternoon last month.

He said: “It was at around 2.20pm on Sunday, June 13, when two members of the public approached police officers on the promenade and complained about the defendant’s behaviour on the very crowded beach where there were thousands of people.

“They had been told by a father who was there with his wife and young children about him.

“The defendant was wearing sunglasses and loose fitting shorts and was exposing his testicles and purposely stroking himself near a group of eight teenage girls on the sand.

“He saw him stroking himself about four times in 20 minutes.

“The father was very disgusted and very angry.

“The police snuck up behind the defendant and saw that his genitals were exposed from his shorts.”

Chambers tried to get away from the officers but was arrested.

Mr Jones said the defendant was a serial flasher who had 16 previous convictions for 43 offences dating back to the early 1980s.

The court heard how the Chambers had exposed himself at other Welsh tourist resorts like Tenby and Trecco Bay in Porthcawl.

The defendant, of Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order which banned him from wearing shorts in public.

Rosamund Rutter, representing Chambers, who is originally from Leominster, Herefordshire, said: “He has tried to explain his behaviour by saying he does it when he is in a low mood and wants to cheer himself up.

“The defendant knows he needs help and if he continues his offending he will end up serving lengthier and lengthier prison sentences.”

Judge Catherine Richards told Chambers: “You are addicted to exposing yourself.

“You travelled around 30 miles from your home to expose yourself on a busy beach at Barry Island.

“This was a planned offence where children and young people could be found and on a beach where there were hundreds if not thousands of people.”

She jailed him for 22 months.