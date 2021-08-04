A VISUALLY impaired tennis competition has been held in Newport for the first time.
A total of 23 players took part in the event, hosted at Newport Tennis Centre and organised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Newport Live.
The competition was an opportunity for visually impaired players who play regularly at Newport Live’s facilities to take part in a regional competition.
Luke Difranco, tennis manager for Newport Live, said: “It has been an amazing weekend of competition at Newport Tennis Centre hosting our first regional visually impaired competition.
“I would like to thank all the players involved in the competition as well as the staff and volunteers whose hard work and commitment enabled us to run a successful competition.”
Claire McCulloch, LTA tournament director, said: “It’s been a fantastic weekend of visually impaired tennis in Newport, and I’d like to offer my congratulations to the winners.
“The success of this tournament has proven once again that tennis is a sport that can be played by anyone, and hopefully we can continue to inspire more and more people with disabilities to pick up a racket and enjoy the unique physical and mental health benefits of our sport.”
The tournament, which was held in June, followed on from Newport Tennis Centre also hosting the LTA learning disabilities competition and regional wheelchair tennis competition, with 24 players competing as part of the regional competition programme.
The winners of the competition were:
- B1 Mixed Doubles Winners: Gavin Griffiths & Yvette Priestley
- Ladies Doubles Winners: Andrea Logan & Rosine Pybus
- Men’s Doubles Winners: James Currie & Paul Ryb
- B1 Men’s Singles Winner: Roy Turnham
- B1 Ladies Singles Winner: Yvette Priestley
- B2 Men’s Singles Winner: James Currie
- B3 Men’s Singles Winner: Paul Ryb
- B3 Ladies Singles Winner: Amanda Large
- B4/5 Singles Winner: Ewan Hayward
To find out more about Newport Live’s disability tennis programme, visit newportlive.co.uk/tennis.
