A CARER support worker from Torfaen has been recognised for her work supporting carers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Louise Hook, who has worked for Torfaen council for the past three years, helps carers in the local authority access groups and services, and provides emotional support.

She was recently involved in designing and planting a wildflower garden in a local park to recognise and celebrate carers in Torfaen, and is helping set up a carers’ hub at Ty Glas Y Dorlan, a newly established wellbeing complex in Cwmbran.

Ms Hook has won a Care Star award for ‘social care support for adults’.

She is one of 12 winners of the award, from an initial 120 care staff who were nominated.

“I feel completely overwhelmed to have received this award,” she said. “I genuinely love the work I do and have a genuine passion for helping others.

“To be recognised at a national level is simply amazing.”

This is the first award Ms Hook has been nominated for, and she said she intends to continue within her role to bring about new and inventive ways of supporting carers.

Torfaen executive member for adult social care and housing, Cllr David Daniels said: “It’s well known that Louise often tells her colleagues to ‘shoot for the stars’, and this is what she aspires to do each and every time she supports unseen carers across the borough.

“I've known Louise for a number of years now, starting when I met her as a trustee on Torfaen Carers Centre.

“I've always known Louise to be an incredibly motivated, passionate, and - above all - a down-to-earth person, so it's no surprise that this has been picked up on by others.

“She is exactly what you would hope for, working in care.

“It’s great to hear of the work Louise has been involved in over the past year, including the celebration of Torfaen Carers and the important, and often emotional, day-to-day phone calls.

“It’s a fantastic service and one Louise should be immensely proud of.”

Care Stars is a Social Care Wales initiative and was created to shine a light on social care and early years workers who made a positive difference to people’s lives during the pandemic.

To find out more about the support on offer for carers in Torfaen, visit the councils website - torfaen.gov.uk - or call 01495 762200.