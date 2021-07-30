A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman.

South Wales Police can confirm the sudden death of a 47-year-old woman at a property in Trowbridge Green, Cardiff.

Officers attended the property at around 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, July 29) and next of kin have been informed – they are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, but anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *265924.

People can submit information online using the link https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Alternatively, people can message South Wales Police privately via their Facebook or Twitter page.

Other options include calling 101, or e-mailing South Wales Police using SWP101@south-wales.police.uk