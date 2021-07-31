A DRINK driver who was more than three times the limit left a cyclist with life-changing injuries after he crashed into him on Christmas Eve.
Christopher Jones, 59, of Delafield Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Simon Edmonds by dangerous driving on December 24, 2020.
The collision happened on the A4042 Abergavenny to Llanellen road when the defendant was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta car.
Jones admitted drink driving with 120mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Mr Edmonds has been left with “life-altering conditions”.
Judge Catherine Richards warned the defendant he faces an inevitable prison sentence and adjourned the case for reports.
Jones, who was represented by Stephen Thomas, was granted conditional bail.
Sentence is due to take place on September 3.
