BUYING and selling property can make for a pretty stressful time.

For that reason, many people look to go through the process as quickly as possible.

This, coupled with the current state of the housing market, means that property isn’t generally hanging around with for sale signs outside for too long.

It makes it something of an anomaly when a property sticks around on the market for longer periods of time – especially when there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the house.

This seems to be the case in Newport right now, with one house having been on the market for nearly three years.

The reason for this seems to be a mystery, with pictures from the selling agent displaying a modern, family friendly home – with a lot to like.

You can take a look for yourself, and maybe even find your own forever home.

Located on Hartridge Farm Road near to Llanwern High School, the property is situated in a private setting, on the outskirts of Newport.

That isn’t to say that it lacks access though, with the Southern Distributor Road just yards away.

As for the property itself, it is a three bedroom semi-detached house which is on the market for £319,950.

The rooms are of a good size, and have been decorated tastefully, to a modern standard.

A bathroom inside the property (Credit: Crook & Blight)

There are also two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and a large utility room.

Outside, there is off-road parking in the form of a garage and a paved driveway.

Meanwhile, the rear of the property is home to a surprisingly sizeable garden. Currently set out in a mixture of astroturfed lawn, and wooden decking.

Garden to the rear of the property (Credit: Crook & Blight)

But, despite all of this, the property has been on the market without a buyer since September 11, 2018.

Marketed by Crook & Blight, more information can be found be contacting the selling agents on 01633 222333.