A DRUG dealer who ran a “booming” cocaine business during the coronavirus outbreak made nearly £100,000.

Corrie Morgan, 24, from Tredegar, was jailed for six years and six months in February for running an “organised crime enterprise”.

Rosamund Rutter, prosecuting, told a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Cardiff Crown Court that the defendant benefitted by £97,349.05 from drug trafficking.

Morgan has just £460 available in realisable assets which can be seized by the police.

He faces an extra six months in prison in default if he does not hand over the cash.

The defendant did not appear in court and was represented by Jeffrey Jones.

During Morgan’s sentencing hearing earlier this year, Cardiff Crown Court heard how he and his friend Grant McDonald, were behind a successful drug dealing operation that flourished between December 2019 and October 2020.

Miss Rutter said, according to Gwent Police drugs expert Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, that: “Morgan played a significant role with McDonald as his right-hand man.

“It was an organised crime enterprise and business appeared to be booming, even during the pandemic.

“They had contacts with upscale suppliers.”

Morgan, of Ysguborwen, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

McDonald, 24, of Princess Court, Tredegar, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court heard how Morgan had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen and McDonald for drink driving.

Mr Jones, representing father-of-three Morgan, said he had worked as a hygiene technician and was “contrite” about his crimes.

He added his client became involved in the supply of drugs after becoming addicted to cocaine.

Kevin Seal, for McDonald, asked the court to give the defendant the appropriate credit for his guilty plea.

His barrister added: “He has made a foolish mistake at an early stage of his life.

“He feels like he has left down his family more than himself.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendants: “Class A drugs account for almost all the crime which comes through these courts.

“It is an awful trade. It is a dead end gentlemen. It goes nowhere.

“Mr Morgan, you boasted about the money you had and the money you were making.”

McDonald was jailed for five years and six months.