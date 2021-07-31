HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

South Wales Argus: Loving the car ..

Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Itzhak, a Yorkie cross who is nine and has been with her since he was 12 weeks old.

South Wales Argus: Puppy Ronnie got us through lockdown!

Kelly Enticott, of Tredegar, shared this picture of Ronnie, who has been part of the family for a year. He is a boxer with his own Instagram page you can follow his antics and watch him grow #ronnietheboxerdog.

South Wales Argus: Pedro the mini lop. Potentially the most spoilt mini lop in wales

Luke Mayo, of Newbridge, sent in this picture of Pedro, a one-year-old mini Lop bunny.

South Wales Argus: Loves standing in front of tv

Sarah Blanche,of Newbridge, shared this picture of Boris, a Siberian husky who has been part of the family for 10 years.

South Wales Argus: Chilling

Glenys Cousins, of Newport, shared this picture of Winnie, a bear coat Sharpei.