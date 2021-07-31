HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Roslynne Eaton, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Itzhak, a Yorkie cross who is nine and has been with her since he was 12 weeks old.
Kelly Enticott, of Tredegar, shared this picture of Ronnie, who has been part of the family for a year. He is a boxer with his own Instagram page you can follow his antics and watch him grow #ronnietheboxerdog.
Luke Mayo, of Newbridge, sent in this picture of Pedro, a one-year-old mini Lop bunny.
Sarah Blanche,of Newbridge, shared this picture of Boris, a Siberian husky who has been part of the family for 10 years.
Glenys Cousins, of Newport, shared this picture of Winnie, a bear coat Sharpei.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.