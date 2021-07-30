NEWPORT'S Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre will re-open its doors again on Monday, August 2.

The theatre has been closed for almost 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Newport Live has announced that the Riverfront will open with a summer programme of activities tailored for people of all ages.

There will be a Welsh and English language Youth Theatre Mini-School, weekly Minecraft camps to keep children entertained during the school holidays and the theatre will be introducing cinema screenings later in the year.

Although the theatre’s community arts festival, Big Splash, will not be returning this year, the festival of Splashtonbury will be taking place throughout August.

Splashtonbury involves free festival activities taking place at The Riverfront include live outdoor theatre, craft activities, music on the terrace and family discos.

The Riverfront’s foyer and café have been renovated and customers can enjoy the new café area from when the theatre reopens on Monday.

The theatre has a season of performances planned for the autumn which will include live music, dance, theatre, comedy and more taking place on the venue’s two stages.

Steve Ward, chief executive for the charity Newport Live said: “Having had to close its doors for over a year, it is so exciting to be able to re-open The Riverfront.

“Thanks to support from Newport City Council and Arts Council Wales during our closure, we have worked hard to support the local community and artists and now look forward to welcoming everyone back through our doors.

“We have some fantastic summer activity planned with workshops and live events for our audiences to get involved in and we can’t wait to get back to inspiring people to get creative with us again.”

The theatre team have been worked to support communities across the city including providing local artists with access to performance and rehearsal spaces and filming equipment, hosting Gwent Coroner Service and sharing artistic packs and materials to people who were isolating across Newport as part of their Share the Love campaign.

To find out how to book summer events at the Riverfront, click here.