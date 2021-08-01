THIS is the time of year when crowds normally flock to Caerphilly to enjoy the town’s annual Big Cheese festival.
Like so many events, it is not happening this year so we’ve taken a look back to 2003 to remember what a fun day out it is.
Click through the gallery of pictures above from our archive.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.