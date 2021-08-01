AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into noise issues affecting residents living near a factory in Aberbeeg, it has been revealed.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, July 29, executive team member for the environment Cllr Joanna Wilkins said the authority’s environmental health team had received a complaint around noise from the factory at Glandwr Industrial Estate.

Cllr Wilkins was responding to a question from Cllr Hedley McCarthy, who asked: “Can the executive member explain to council what urgent action is to be taken to ameliorate the unacceptable noise nuisance from Blackwood Engineering at Glandwr Industrial Estate?

Replying, Cllr Wilkins said: “I can confirm that the environmental health team at the council has received a noise complaint from a resident relating to Blackwood engineering.

“The management team at the company is cooperating with the council to address some of the specific noise related issues that have been raised.

“They propose a series of actions to deal with these matters in the hope that these will resolve the outstanding noise issues.

“However this is an ongoing investigation so it’s not appropriate at this time to comment further.”

Cllr McCarthy said that, while only one formal complaint may have been officially made, he had been “inundated” with complaints from the area.

He added that there was a “long history” of problems going back to his own time as environment portfolio holder.

Cllr McCarthy said: “It’s become a particular problem of late. All we’re asking is that they are a good neighbour and behave in that way especially in hot weather when residents open their windows and not be deprived of sleep.”

He added that residents had been asked to keep diaries by the council.

Head of legal and corporate compliance, Andrea Jones, said: “This is subject to potential legal proceedings and the steps that being taken are preparatory to that, so I would be grateful if you don’t comment any further as it could prejudice the case.”

She pointed out that under the constitution rules Cllr McCarthy was entitled to ask an extra question and wanted him to ask that question.

Cllr McCarthy said: “Taking that advice I will draw this to a conclusion.”

Blackwood Engineering, which makes castings and counterweights, has been approached for comment.