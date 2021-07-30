POLICE have warned about an animal running on the A49 near Ludlow – and they think it's an ostrich or emu.

The large bird was reportedly seen on the A49 near the B4361 junction to Overton.

West Mercia Polioce said it had received two separate reports of the emu or ostrich running in the road.

Telling drivers to "drive carefully in the area", police said it was just north of Ashford Bowdler, two miles from the Herefordshire-Shropshire border.

MORE NEWS: