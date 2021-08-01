SEVEN acres of fields growing around 200,000 golden sunflowers will soon be open for the public to visit in north Pembrokeshire.

During lockdown local farmer Hugh Thomas decided to try some new crops on his farm at Trefaes Ganol near Moylegrove and utilise some odd corners.

He has deviated slightly from traditional arable crops and planted seven acres of sunflowers as well as a stunning wildflower meadow and pumpkins for later in the year.

The sunflowers, wildflower meadow, picnic area, and woodland play area will be open in August with the plan is to remain open for several weeks while the flowers are in bloom.

Wildflowers and sunflowers are great pollinators attracting bees and wildlife to the farm, visitors may also be lucky enough to see the red kites which have been nesting nearby.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the sunflower field and pick some flowers to take home. For children there is also a woodland play area and a great open space for families to enjoy.

Light bites and drinks will be available and visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic. Well behaved dogs on a lead are welcome.

For details on opening times visit www.Pembrokeshiresunflowers.co.uk or see Pembrokeshire Sunflowers on Facebook. Booking is available via Eventbrite and there will be a booking fee of £5 per car.

If you want to pick sunflowers, you should bring secateurs. Flowers cost £1 each or six for £5.