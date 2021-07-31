RYANAIR is looking for new people to join its cabin crew across the UK as travel restrictions ease.

Europe’s No.1 airline announced a major recruitment drive for Cabin Crew for its UK bases as Ryanair recovers and rebuilds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has renewed its partnership with Crewlink, who specialise in the recruitment & training of cabin crew.

Training will take place at locations throughout the UK for positions at Ryanair’s UK bases.

Ryanair’s Deputy Director HR – Head of Talent, Mark Duffy said he was “delighted” to start planning for life after the pandemic.

He said: “We are delighted to announce this cabin crew jobs drive working with our cabin crew recruitment partner, Crewlink for positions available in The UK as well as other Ryanair bases across Europe.

“These exciting opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation and the chance to work with Europe’s largest airline, where hard work is rewarded with fast track career opportunities.

“Ryanair Cabin Crew enjoy free training, great pay, industry leading five on, three off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training.”

He added: Throughout the pandemic, Ryanair has worked closely with our people to save jobs and we are delighted to start planning for a return to growth over the coming years as we recover from the Covid-19 crisis and grow to 200m guests by FY2026.

“Suitable candidates should have excellent customer service skills and love to travel!’’.

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions.

This investment in new aircraft deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these new cabin crew job opportunities.

Ryanair has UK bases in, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, Luton, Manchester, Prestwick (Glasgow), Southend and Stansted.

Candidates interested in these opportunities should visit www.crewlink.ie for further information.