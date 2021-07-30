CARDIFF Bus have added summer specials to their regular services to get you to Cardiff Bay, Penarth Pier and Barry Island.

Now the days are warmer and the daylight longer, it has never been easier to get to Cardiff Bay, Penarth and Barry Island without a car.

Go to Penarth Pier on an open-top double decker. The service is until August 30.

You can alos hop on their open-top bus from St Mary Street (Wyndham Arcade) in the city centre to Penarth Pier. The open top aspect is weather dependent.

The summer bus stops outside Penarth Pier Pavilion where you can enjoy a stroll along the promenade or wander up the hill to discover the tranquility of the flower gardens of Alexandra Park and Windsor Gardens. You can also disembark at Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay instead.

READ MORE:

Additional baycars will run until August 30. Enjoy the delights of Cardiff Bay without hanging around for a bus. The frequent service runs between the city centre and Cardiff Bay every 15 minutes during the day, seven days a week.

From this date, the baycar's route in the city centre will extend to Kingsway stop outside the Hilton Hotel, providing easier connections with other bus routes.

In Cardiff Bay, take a boat trip, get all scientific at Techniquest or enjoy a nice meal and drink in one of the great cafés and restaurants. There are plenty of other things to enjoy including the Wales Millennium Centre, World of Boats, the Norwegian Church, the Senedd and more.

Barry Island – Island Flyer – runs daily until August 30.

The double deck Island Flyer runs from St Mellons, Llanrumney and Tremorfa to Barry Island 7 days a week throughout the summer.