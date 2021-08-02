CAMPAIGNERS calling for improved water quality in the nation's rivers have completed a pilgrimage along the river Wye from its source.

Walking with The Wye, a month-long pilgrimage along the length of the River Wye from its source in Plynlimon in mid-Wales, reached its end at the point where it empties into the Severn Estuary this weekend.

Organised by a small group of concerned citizens up and down the Wye, the pilgrimage aims to celebrate the 'nation's favourite river' and raise awareness of the environmental destruction it is facing.

Pure water collected from the source has been carried by a succession of walkers alongside the river, with groups or individuals handing over the source water from one point to the next, like the Olympic flame.

This weekend there was a celebratory procession down Chepstow High Street to the Old Wye Bridge.

A gathering by the riverside bandstand included speeches, music and poetry.

Some of those who have walked as part of the pilgrimage will be on hand with information and ideas for actions that citizens can take to help save the Wye and its tributaries.

Rachel Bomford, one of the Walking with The Wye co-ordinators, said: “The aim of Walking With The Wye is to bring communities together to defend and celebrate these rivers, to raise public awareness of current threats and to inspire action.

"We’ve been bowled over by the support from people along the river, their enthusiasm for the project and their concern for the Wye.

"If anyone wants to know how they can help, we have three simple actions listed on our web page and lots of ideas on our social media."

The source water will finally reach the confluence of the Wye and the Severn, carried by one of the pilgrims Mollie Meager, in a red inflatable lifeboat piloted by the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

Pilgrims will walk to the closest point on land at Beachley to mark the end of this project.

For more on the campaign, visit fouw.org.uk/walking-with-the-wye