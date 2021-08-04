AN EBBW Vale sculptor has unveiled his first public sculpture - a memorial to the victims of the 1966 Aberfan disaster.

Nathan Wyburn's new piece has been installed at the Rhondda Heritage Park.

It is named 21.10.1966 144 9.13AM, in reference to the date of the disaster and the 144 people who died.

The striking display is made from concrete and steel. It contains 144 clocks - one for each life lost when a colliery spoil tip collapsed into the village of Aberfan, hitting Pantglas Junior School.

Each of the clocks is set to 9.13am, the exact time of the disaster.

"I’m so proud to unveil my first ever public sculpture," said Mr Wyburn.

"As a Welsh man who grew up a stone's throw away from Aberfan, taking on such a subject was challenging & emotional.

"I researched and met with family of the man in the original photo which I based the sculpture on.

"I felt it was important to remain respectful but also create a piece of art that educates future generations."

Thousands across Wales fall silent on October 21 each year in remembrance of the Aberfan disaster.

"The devastating loss caused by the tragedy, as well as the impact it had on not only survivors, but the Aberfan community for generations, will never be forgotten," said Mr Wyburn.

"It is fitting that, 55 years later, a memorial to those lost in the disaster has been unveiled at A Welsh Coal Mining Experience, which has been built on the footprint of a former coal mine."

Mr Wyburn's moving piece will be at Rhondda Heritage Park for a year with plans for it to move on to a new home after that.