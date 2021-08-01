CAERPHILLY has posted the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Gwent by some way.
There have been 146 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, and 719 in Wales in total.
Caerphilly had 39 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire (21), Newport, (18), Torfaen (17) and Blaenau Gwent (nine).
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
Five more deaths have occured in Wales, according to the latest PHW update.
The total number of deaths across the pandemic now stands at 5,615.
READ MORE:
- Five-year-old boy found dead in river near Bridgend
- Chepstow's forgotten Chartist who fought for eight-hour day
- Dogs looking for forever homes at Many Tears Animal Rescue
Here are the cases recorded by area:
- Cardiff - 72
- Denbighshire - 72
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 45
- Swansea - 44
- Wrexham - 42
- Flintshire - 41
- Bridgend - 40
- Caerphilly - 39
- Conwy - 36
- Carmarthenshire - 27
- Neath Port Talbot - 24
- Powys - 23
- Monmouthshire - 21
- Gwynedd - 20
- Newport - 18
- Torfaen - 17
- Merthyr Tydfil - 16
- Pembrokeshire - 16
- Vale of Glamorgan - 15
- Ceredigion - 13
- Blaenau Gwent - nine
- Anglesey - nine
Unknown location - nine
Resident outside Wales - 49
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.