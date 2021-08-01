CAERPHILLY has posted the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Gwent by some way.

There have been 146 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Gwent, and 719 in Wales in total.

Caerphilly had 39 new cases, followed by Monmouthshire (21), Newport, (18), Torfaen (17) and Blaenau Gwent (nine).

  • Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

Five more deaths have occured in Wales, according to the latest PHW update.

The total number of deaths across the pandemic now stands at 5,615.

 

READ MORE:

Here are the cases recorded by area:

  • Cardiff - 72
  • Denbighshire - 72
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 45
  • Swansea - 44
  • Wrexham - 42
  • Flintshire - 41
  • Bridgend - 40
  • Caerphilly - 39
  • Conwy - 36
  • Carmarthenshire - 27
  • Neath Port Talbot - 24
  • Powys - 23
  • Monmouthshire - 21
  • Gwynedd - 20
  • Newport - 18
  • Torfaen - 17
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 16
  • Pembrokeshire - 16
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 15
  • Ceredigion - 13
  • Blaenau Gwent - nine
  • Anglesey - nine

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 49