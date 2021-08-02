Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Elijah Howells arrived on June 27, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 6oz. His parents are Kelsey Knorz and Nathan Howells, of Newport, and his big brother is Reuben (two).

Rubie Audrey Watkins was born two weeks early on July 14, 2021, at home in Newport weighing 6lb 2oz. Her parents are Lucy Annalls and Marc Watkins and her big sister is Jazmyn Watkins. Mum Lucy said: "Rubie arrived two weeks before her due date. We had a planned home birth and it was the best experience. I felt so relaxed at home - that relaxed that the midwife just made it as I was pushing. Rubie's heart rate kept dropping and it was taking too long to pick back up when pushing so an ambulance was called. Thankfully she arrived fit and healthy at home. I can't thank the paramedics and my midwives for the help and support they give me and Rubie. I couldn't have asked for a better labour and delivery."

Emrys Alfie McSheffrey's birth was certainly one to remember. Not only did he arrive in the corridor of the hospital before his mum could get to the maternity ward, he was also born on her birthday. Emrys arrived on June 14, 2021, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. His parents are Marnie Griffiths and Kyle McSheffrey, of Newport, and his sibling is Teilo (three). Mum Marine said: "Little Emrys couldn't wait any longer and was born in the corridor of A11. The staff on the surgical ward come to our help and were fantastic. It could have been a different story if they weren't there, they were so lovely."