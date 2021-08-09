A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Caerphilly will walk 31 miles during September in memory of her younger brother, who died in 2019 aged nine.

Emily Harmsworth, from Pwll y Pant, is looking to raise fund for Ty Hafan, as thanks for the support the charity gave her and her family across her brother Peter’s life.

Peter passed away at Ty Hafan in December 2019.

Emily and Peter’s mum, Elizabeth Lewis said: “Ty Hafan provided Peter with respite short break stays from the age of one. We would go there a couple of times a year – that was our holiday together.

“He had one-to-one nurses care for him there. They could deal with anything and everything.

“His favourite place was definitely the art room – making a mess there – or the sensory room. They also have a hydrotherapy pool which he liked his dips in there.

"He also used to love music therapy. He wasn’t able to hold musical instruments but he thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It was just about giving him new experiences. It helped us build a lot of happy memories seeing him do things he would not normally do, and it gave us a chance to enjoy our time together as a family without having to worry about medical care.

Peter on his first visit to Ty Hafan. Picture: Elizabeth Lewis.

“Peter had complex medical needs. He needed a ventilator to help breathe overnight. He needed help to cough as he wasn’t strong enough to clear his chest.

"Until he was about seven or eight he was fed via a Hickman line in to his chest. He could not blink, and would also sleep with his eyes open.

“Emily attended ‘Super Sibs’ – which is a sibling group at Ty Hafan – since the age of four.

“Ty Hafan and their bereavement support for all of us have been phenomenal, especially with Emily. Over lockdown, they have had bereavement support counselling online. That really did help her no end. And we have got family support we can contact any time.

“It’s hard to put into words what Ty Hafan has done for us. Peter would not have had the quality of life he had without them.”

Elizabeth Lewis with her partner and children Emily and Peter. Picture: Elizabeth Lewis.

To raise money for Ty Hafan, Emily will be taking part in four sponsored walks throughout September.

“[Emily’s] always asking to do things to raise money for Ty Hafan, said Ms Lewis.

“This one didn’t have an age limit to sign up, and September is the month of Peter’s birth, so she decided to sign up.

“She’s doing four walks: a 15 mile, a 10 mile, a five mile, and a one mile. The first one will be the 15 mile walk on September 1.”

Emily Harmsworth is raising money for Ty Hafan in memory of her brother Peter. Picture: Elizabeth Lewis.

“I’m really confident to do it,” said Emily. “All I wanted to do is to raise money for Ty Hafan in memory of my brother.”

For one of the walks, Emily has said she wants to walk from home to Peter’s old school Trinity Fields School in Ystrad Mynach.

You can find out more about Emily’s challenge, or donate, via gofundme.com/f/emilys-sponsored-15-mile-walk-for-tyhafan