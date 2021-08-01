A 39-YEAR-OLD from Abergavenny has not been seen since Wednesday. 

William Fawcett was last seen at his home at around 10pm on July 28.

Gwent Police has appealed for information to help find Mr Fawcett.

"He’s about six feet tall, has a short beard and glasses," said a police spokesperson.

"When he was last seen he was wearing a tartan shirt, orange t-shirt and brown trousers.

"He has contacts in the Bridgend and Powys areas.

"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2100266008, or you can DM us [on Facebook or Twitter]."