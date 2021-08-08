A TORFAEN man has described how a project which supports unemployed people’s mental and physical health helped him overcome his anxiety over getting back into employment.

The Wellness Project, run by Torfaen council’s skills and employability service, offers workshops on sleep and healthy eating, mindfulness sessions, gentle exercise and walking groups.

One of the most popular activities on the programme includes a scenic hike in the Brecon Beacons mountain range.

As well as supporting health and wellbeing, the sessions teach communication, team building and leadership skills.

Robin Harmon, 53, was referred to the wellness project in 2018 through Torfaen Council’s Bridges into Work 2 programme.

READ MORE:

Mr Harmon was looking for support to overcome his anxiety in going back into employment and wanted to improve his overall mental health and well-being.

He said: “I can honestly and openheartedly say that being on the wellness project was the best thing I have ever done in my life.

“Not just for me but also so that I could give back to others that are going through similar circumstances as I was when I was first invited to join the project.”

Since taking part, Mr Harmon has completed a number courses, wellbeing activities and a volunteering placement as a befriender.

He is now studying to qualify as a ‘hill and moorland leader’ to be able to lead groups outdoors across the hills of the UK and plans to combine this with leading martial arts classes in the near future.

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.

The Torfaen Wellness Programme has supported 325 residents in Torfaen since 2015 towards many different career destinations.

Aled Walker, health and wellbeing employment officer said: “Robin is one of many participants who has made fantastic positive steps towards gaining the tools they need for a successful career in their chosen industry.

“The Wellness Project helps participants to build strong foundations in their physical and mental health. We believe that by offering an holistic approach to wellbeing, including regular access to positive opportunities, is key to long-term career success.

“It’s our belief that if we find the right approach for you, using an appropriate level of support and challenge, change will take place.”

The project is available to participants enrolled on the Torfaen council’s skills and employability service.

For more information call 01633 647743 or email employability@torfaen.gov.uk

The Torfaen Wellness Programme is supported by the European Social Fund funded programmes Bridges into Work 2, Nurture Equip Thrive (NET) and Working Skills for Adults 2 projects.