A 13-YEAR-OLD boy, 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a boy, aged five, in Sarn, Bridgend.
The three suspects are in custody after the boy’s body was found in the Ogmore River, near Pandy Park, yesterday on Saturday, July 31.
A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-male, 30-year-female and 13-year-old male, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.
“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”
Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident can contact the Major Crime Team directly via the public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B36-PO1 or alternatively via one of the following means quoting reference number 2100268674.
• Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
• Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter
• Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
• Phone: 101
