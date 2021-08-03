A NINETEENTH century former vicarage in Abersychan is up for sale.

The detached property, on Vicarage Lane, dates back to 1856, and is on the market for £585,000.

The vicarage boasts more than 3,000 square footage of living space over two floors.

And there is plenty of room for welcoming guests – once the pandemic is over – with five bedrooms in the main house – two with en-suite toilets – and another bedroom in a granny annex.

The kitchen inside the former vicarage. Picture: Rightmove.

The main building comprises of a drawing room, a formal dining room, a fitted kitchen/diner, utility room with a bathroom, a walk-in dressing room and a cellar – which can be accessed via a stone stairwell.

The sitting room inside the former vicarage. Picture: Rightmove.

The annex comprises a lounge with French doors onto a patio, and one double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and toilet.

For the summer months, there is plenty of outdoor space. The former vicarage is set within a third of an acre of land, with a large enclosed rear garden, a patio, outbuildings and plants and trees.

The patio outside the former vicarage in Abersychan. Picture: Rightmove.

And if you’re a car enthusiast , this could be the property for you. The vicarage has two large garages and off-road parking for around ten cars.

Describing the property, estate agents Peter Alan said: “This imposing detached period residence retains the charm and character of a bygone era and offers a spacious and versatile home.”

One of the bedrooms in the former vicarage in Abersychan. Picture: Rightmove.

You can find out more, or book a viewing, at rightmove.co.uk/properties/109797836#/?channel=RES_BUY