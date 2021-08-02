THUNDERSTORMS are expected to hit Gwent imminently, the Met Office have warned.
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the region, with risks of torrential downpours and thunderstorms leading to a risk of flooding.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
This is what to expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
The Met Office add: “Heavy showers already affecting the south and east of the Isle of Wight will become more widespread across the warning area through the afternoon, with some thunderstorms also developing.
“These may be quite slow-moving and last for an hour or two.
“Some torrential downpours are possible with a few places seeing 50 mm of rain or more within a few hours.
“Lightning and hail are also additional hazards.”
The warning has already come into action and will run until 11pm this evening.
