PHOTOS have surfaced of a building at Newport Dock being pulled down.
CH Bailey PLC has been on Newport Dock since 1923, they were on the 'old' town dock on another site before. Now their port office is being demolished.
A Newport Facebook group has pictures of the demolition. A member of South Wales Shipping Past And Present from Newport who drives past the site everyday said on July 30 that: "The demolition of the Baileys buildings nearing completion today. By the middle of next week remaining building will be down."
Here are some of the photos taken by Robin Maule:
The Argus attempted to contact CH Bailey PLC for comment, but did not receive a response.
This is a view from Newport's Transporter Bridge looking towards Pill, Tredegar Dry Dock, Commercial Road and Bailey's Engineering Works:
Do you have any information on the Newport Dock demolition? We would love to hear from you.
CH Bailey PLC has sites all over the UK, as well as in Malta.
