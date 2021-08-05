A FORMER solicitor’s office in Newport city centre looks set to be converted into flats, plans show.

Located at 26 Stow Hill, the three-storey building is believed to have been empty for quite some time.

Neighbouring the popular Pen and Wig pub, it stands in a prominent location in the heart of Newport.

But now, it looks set for a new lease of life, with a new plan in place to convert the building into five flats.

The application has been submitted by Kennedy James Griffiths architects, on behalf of the applicant, a Mr J Abedi of Map Wales Ltd.

Late last month, Newport City Council’s planning officers approved the proposal, allowing for the change of use for the premises.

It is believed that the building was last home to NLS Solicitors, but, following their relocation elsewhere in the city, the Stow Hill property stood empty.

Signs, advertising that office space was available to let were seen on the property for some time, though nothing seems to have come of this.

And now, approval has been given, paving the way for the space to be transformed into five residential apartments.

In total, it is expected that these will comprise of two one-bedroom flats, and three two-bedroom flats.

Planning documents show that minor alterations will be carried out to the property’s exterior – largely comprising of new ground floor windows to match the upper floors, and some new brickwork.

To the rear, an additional storey is set to be added onto the currently single floor annexe, which backs onto Waters Lane.

Given the location of the flats, there is no associated parking – with nearby city centre parking provision, and access to public transport, deemed to be acceptable.

The rear of the property is set to be home to both waste and cycle storage.

According to the council planning officer’s report, the profit margin that the applicant would make on this development is not sufficient to allow them to make a Section 106 contribution.

As a result, a £22,000 contribution to affordable housing, a £19,000 payment towards primary education, and a £17,000 upgrade to nearby play facilities have all been waived.