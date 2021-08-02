I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Wales for a second year.
It is understood that ITV bosses have decided returning the show to its natural home in Australia remains too difficult, with the country experiencing a wave of Covid cases and a low vaccination rate.
The series, which airs in November, is now set to return to Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, which became the show's Welsh home last year.
ITV had been working to return the series to Australia.
In January, the broadcaster secured Gwrych Castle for a second series, in anticipation it may be needed again.
14.3 million viewers tuned into the first episode of last year's series, which ended up being the second most watched series since it launched in 2002.
If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.