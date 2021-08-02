NEWPORT has the most new cases of coronavirus in Gwent, according to data released by Public Health Wales.
The city has had 56 new cases over the weekend, with Gwent recording 163 positive tests in total.
Caerphilly had 36 cases, with Monmouthshire recording 31, Torfaen counting 30 and Blaenau Gwent only having 10 new cases.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
Only Merthyr Tydfil (five) has had fewer recorded cases than Blaenau Gwent this weekend.
There have been 1,028 recorded cases in Wales and 78 cases for residents outside of Wales.
One more death has been recorded, meaning there have been 5,616 deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
Read more:
- Newport city centre begging problem - calls for a blanket ban
- Chepstow couple help carry neighbour out of burning flat
- Aldi join Tesco in drastic attempt to tackle empty supermarket shelves
As it stands, 2,296,517 people have had their first vaccination against Covid in Wales and 2,066,442 people have had both jabs.
All the cases recorded by area:
- Cardiff - 110
- Wrexham - 72
- Swansea - 70
- Denbighshire -70
- Conwy - 69
- Powys - 63
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 61
- Flintshire - 59
- Newport - 56
- Brigdend - 45
- Neath Port Talbot - 45
- Gwyneth - 43
- Carmarthenshire - 43
- Caerphilly - 36
- Monmouthshire - 31
- Torfaen - 30
- Pembrokeshire - 25
- Anglesey - 24
- Vale of Glamorgan - 20
- Ceredigion - 19
- Blaenau Gwent - 10
- Merthyr Tydfil - Five
- Unknown location - 22
- Residents outside Wales - 78
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.