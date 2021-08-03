The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,500 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet James Harris, 35, who works in a clerical role in a warehouse.

When and why did you take up photography?

I started taking pictures when I would travel with family across America in my teens with a basic disposable camera. Once I started taking it more seriously I was bought a small 35mm film camera. I used to take photos from national parks, museums and attractions as a way of preserving memories and to document the places I had visited.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love the way you can express feelings, emotions and give a visual aspect to a story as I have never much of a writer.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I love visiting castles, museums and hiking in the hills to find hidden gems that others might be interested in seeing. A lot of people don't know what amazing sights can be seen right on their doorstep.

What equipment do you use?

I shoot the majority of my images with a Canon Eos RP mirrorless camera but I have a selection of vintage film cameras and Polaroid.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

I have taken a few shots I really love but my over all favourite is a shot from the lighthouse at the Newport Wetlands.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love the great feedback that's given on what people post and it's always interesting to see what others have captured.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't be afraid to share your work as it's so rewarding when you get good feedback or people ask about your shots.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Barack Obama as he has been such a positive figure for change in our modern society. Or I would love document the ever-evolving story between the indigenous tribes of South America and the modern lifestyles people are adopting now being forced to adopt.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I won an award from Jessops a few years ago which was a huge surprise. I submitted a photo of my newborn daughter that I shot at home with a bedsheet and a bedside lamp. It was so basic but they loved it. I was also chosen to become an admin for a local photography community called Cardiff Shooters. We hold free photography events across South Wales.