A NEW Costa Coffee drive-through will openin Newport next month.

The coffee house chain's new outlet in East Dock Road will be opening in September.

The new store will be an 'eco pod', and will be one of the UK's first net zero energy retail buildings.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store on East Dock Road, Newport, will be opening in early-September 2021.

"The store comprises of both a drive-thru lane and a Costa Coffee store and will allow for members of the local community to either pick-up or sit-in to enjoy their favourite, handcrafted Costa coffee.

There will also be electric vehicle charging points available here

“The safety of our team members and customers remains our number one priority.

"In line with the current government’s guidelines on the easing of restrictions, face coverings and two-metre social distancing will now be optional for customers and team members, and there will be more tables available for use indoors and outdoors.

"Our teams will continue to follow enhanced hygiene and safety processes, and our Perspex counter screens, Drive-Thru lane shelves, and hand sanitiser stations will remain in place.”

“We look forward to safely opening our doors and welcoming members of the local community to the brand new Drive-Thru store.”

The environmentally friendly design will include a special timer frame as an alternative to a traditional steel one, as well as solar panels on the roof, energy retaining insulation and an under-floor heating system.

The new drive-through Costa forms part of a new development of 149 homes at Old Town Dock in Newport.

