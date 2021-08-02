A WOMAN broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and poured milk over his sofa after she suspected he had “done the dirty on her”.

A furious Nicole Hoad burgled Owen Jones’ Newport home and confronted him with another of his former girlfriends.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: “The victim heard a noise downstairs in the early hours of the morning and went downstairs to investigate.

“He saw his ex-partners Miss Hoad and Rachel James and shouted, ‘What the **** are you doing?’

“Miss Hoad flipped over a coffee table which caused wine glasses to smash.

“Mr Jones was only wrapped in a towel and called the police.”

A bottle of wine was thrown at the complainant which smashed on the wall, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Mr Stanway said: “Miss Hoad then poured a bottle of milk over his sofa.

“This is a case were there was the soiling and ransacking of the property.”

The defendant was soon arrested and was found with a laptop wrapped in a jacket that she had stolen from the house.

Hoad, 50, of Station Road, Pontymister, Risca, pleaded guilty to burglary with the offence being committed on October 19, 2020.

Her only previous conviction was a drink-driving charge.

Julia Cox, representing Hoad, said her client had made a previously “positive contribution to society”.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, told the defendant: “You and another ex-girlfriend of the defendant believed he perhaps wasn’t behaving as he should have been.

“You only have one previous conviction for drink-driving and you have a good work ethic.

“You were motivated by anger. You felt he had done the dirty on you.”

Recorder Powell added: “You acted in a way that was out of character. You shouldn’t have done it – you know that.

“You expressed remorse in the pre-sentence report and you accepted fully what you had done.”

He told her she had been assessed as presenting “a low risk of reoffending”.

Hoad was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must also complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £95 victim surcharge.

A tearful Hoad thanked the judge as she left the dock.

The court was told that James, 46, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to a conditional discharge at an earlier court hearing after she admitted causing criminal damage.