PLANS to make the coronavirus vaccination compulsory for university students attending lectures have been shelved, it has been revealed.

Previously, it was reported that UK Government ministers were considering the measure, in a bid to combat covid, particularly among younger sections of the population.

But now, as opposition to the idea of vaccine passports grows, it is believed that these plans will not see the light of day, with the English government instead appearing to adopt the same approach as the Welsh Government.

On this side of the border, ministers had already ruled out compulsory vaccinations for students in higher education.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the government reaffirmed this stance, stressing that while the vaccine will not be mandatory for on-campus learning – it is still to be encouraged.

The spokesman went on to say that first minister Mark Drakeford is not in favour of introducing vaccine passports for vital services – including education.

In a statement, the government spokesman said: “We continue to focus our efforts on ensuring everyone in Wales can take up the offer of vaccination and no one is left behind.

“We urge all young people to get vaccinated if they can so staff, students and communities can stay safe when term starts in September.

“The first minister has made it clear he is not in favour of mandating the use of vaccine passports for the use of vital services.”

Though the need for two vaccines will not be a must at English universities, from September, it is set to be a requirement for people looking to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues across the border.

While many restrictions in Wales are set to ease from Saturday (August 7), it is not yet known if similar measures will follow in terms of vaccine passports for hospitality.

It is expected that the following changes will be put in place as Wales moves to Alert Level Zero: