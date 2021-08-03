DIRECT flights from Cardiff Airport to Edinburgh are taking off again.

The news comes after budget airline Flybe went into administration in March 2020, resulting in the lost of many domestic routes around the UK - including between the Welsh capital and Edinburgh.

But now airline Loganair has announced it is running flights from Cardiff to Edinburgh five times a week.

Arthur's Seat views 😍 🌊



Edinburgh is perfect for a city break or a dose of nature (or both!)



Fly 5 times a week with @FlyLoganair from Monday! ✈️ https://t.co/zFWo6ymzz7 pic.twitter.com/BqHR2JCNHP — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) July 31, 2021

Donna McHugh, head of revenue and sales at Loganair said: “Loganair is delighted to once again be operating the Edinburgh to Cardiff route.

"It is vital that connectivity is maintained between these two major cities, and we know it will prove very popular with both our leisure and business travellers.”

The Cardiff service adds to the eight others already flown from Edinburgh by Loganair, including Southampton, Newquay and the Isle of Man.

Spencer Birns, chief executive at Cardiff Airport said: “It’s fantastic that Loganair has re-instated such a vital and in-demand route, re-connecting the Scottish and Welsh capitals.

"Once again, customers will be able to fly with ease between Cardiff and Edinburgh, and fly from their local Airport for business travel, to visit friends and family, or to experience the vibrant city of Edinburgh and Scotland’s natural beauty.

“It is our priority to re-instate routes lost due to COVID-19 pandemic, and we are delighted that Scotland’s airline has stepped in to provide an essential service to both our business and leisure customers.

"We’d like to extend a warm Welsh welcome to Loganair and thank the airline for their support.”

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport said: "We're excited to be reconnecting the capitals of Scotland and Wales, a route which will allow family members to reunite as well as enable people to enjoy a well-earned break in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

"It's been an extremely tough period and we know people are looking forward to enjoying some time away from home, and this is further good news as the airport looks to provide those opportunities for our passengers.

"Loganair is a valued partner and its confidence in Edinburgh Airport is welcome now and going forward."

Flights will be on Loganair’s 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jets, with prices on the 1hr 20min trip starting at £50.99 one way including all taxes and charges. All Loganair fares include a free checked baggage allowance.

Commenting on the news that Loganair flights between Cardiff Airport and Edinburgh had begun today, South Wales Central MS and Rhoose Cllr, Andrew RT Davies said:

"I was deeply concerned last March when Flybe entered administration.

"Flybe accounted for a large number of flights operating out of Cardiff Airport, and the taxpayer had given significant amounts of financial support over a number of years only for there to be nothing to show for it.

"I’m therefore thrilled to see Loganair flights getting wheels off the ground today. This is promising news for Cardiff Airport and the taxpayer, but there is still a lot of work to be done to build passenger numbers at the airport."