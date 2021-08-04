A PLANNING application is to be submitted to demolish a Chepstow social club in order to build a supermarket in its place.
The application has been drafted by Tetra Tech Planning on behalf of Lidl, and was submitted to Monmouthshire County Council in a letter dated July 14, 2021 which has been shared with the Argus.
It relates to the site currently occupied by the Severn Bridge Social Club, in the Bulwark area of the town.
The application includes demolition of the social club, and erection of a Lidl supermarket - with car parking and landscaping.
Images included with the application show what the new store could look like once complete.
The club has been closed for some time, with fencing having been erected around the site.
With another Lidl store a short distance away, also on Bulwark Road, it is unclear at present what will become of the existing store.
The Severn Bridge Club has been a fixture of the Bulwark site since opening in 1965.
Tetra Tech have stated that the closing date for the receipt of responses is midnight on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
