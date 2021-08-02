THE five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river in Bridgend has been named.

South Wales Police have named the boy as Logan Williamson from Sarn. He was found on Saturday, July 31 around 5.45am in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in the town.

A 39-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

MORE NEWS:

The force ask for people to be respectful and refrain from speculating about the incident on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Team through https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B36-PO1 or on 101 with the reference 2100268674.