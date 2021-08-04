THE Victoria Hotel in Newport is set for a new lease of life, with its new owners having submitted fresh plans to breathe fresh life into the property.

Shortly after being slapped with a three month closure order by Gwent Police in September last year, the previous owners closed the Corporation Road hotel down, leaving the premises vacant.

But, earlier this year, it was purchased by KGH Trading, who have revealed their bold plans for the hotel, located a short distance away from Rodney Parade in Newport.

A planning application submitted by Boyer planning consultants on behalf of the new owners show that subject to approval from Newport City Council, the hotel could be set for a dramatic transformation.

If approved, the existing bedroom block will be demolished, and the ground and first floors will see significant renovation work carried out.

What’s more, plans show that the eyesore illuminated sign on the external wall would also be removed, as part of plans to transform the Victoria Hotel into the Box Hotel.

Currently, the hotel is trading on a small scale basis, with some rooms available to book, though this is expected to ramp up once work on the new plans is able to get underway.

Speaking to the Argus, the new owners – who got involved in the project in March 2021, have revealed that their new vision for the hotel will see the ground floor opened up, with plans for a coffee shop and dessert bar for this space.

The beer garden, which is not thought to have been used by the previous owners, could also see a pergola covering it from the elements, with a shisha lounge also being introduced.

Should plans be approved, it is hoped that the new business will see the creation of 30 permanent jobs.

It is believed that the owners will approach Jobs Growth Wales later in the year, as part of efforts to fully staff their new venture.

Currently, while the hotel is partly open, work is clearly ongoing at the site.

Pictures taken in recent days show that furniture, including mattresses have been removed from bedrooms, and are currently piled up on the ground floor of the hotel.

The neon hotel sign on the side of the building has also clearly seen better days, with the letter O no longer illuminated. However, this looks set to be completely removed as part of the new plans.

According to documents, the new business will be more accessible than its predecessor, with new ramps, and lifts set to be installed.

It is proposed that the non-hotel aspects of the business, including the dessert bar, shisha lounge and coffee shop would have trading hours of 9am to 11.30pm Monday through to Sunday.

The planning application can be viewed and commented upon here.