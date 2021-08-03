WALES is the new Hollywood with famous stars been spotted all over the country.

We're all going on a summer holiday... to Wales? As Covid continues to limit our oversea travel options, the Welsh and Brits are engaging more with staycations with a few famous faces popping up in Wales.

1. Tom Hardy

Barrybados, famous for Gavin and Stacey, has welcomed an unexpected guest, Hollywood star Tom Hardy.

The 43-year-old has spent much of the last month in the South Wales area, filming new film Havoc, in the Cardiff area.

It also stars Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker – though they have yet to be snapped enjoying the local attractions that South Wales has to offer. Read more about that here.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Much like Gillian Anderson in Rhondda Bowl I physically cannot get my head around Tom Hardy in Barry Island like.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “Tom Hardy at Barry Island is the best crossover I’ve ever seen.”

A third person said: “Of course Tom Hardy was at Barry Island the day after I went there.”

2. Bassline Junkie Dizzee Rascal

London-born rapper, songwriter and music producer Dizzee Rascal was spotted in Milford Haven recently, taking home some food from the restaurant Foam on the marina.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal was spotted in Milford Haven https://t.co/dNvbqE5j2l — South Wales Argus (@southwalesargus) July 26, 2021

Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, has won numerous illustrious awards including a Brit and a Mobo Award. A pioneer of grime music, his work has elements of bassline, British hip hop, and R&B.

A forever summer anthem by Dizzee Rascal is his single Holiday.

3. Russell Brand

Mr Brand has been holidaying in North Wales.

Russell Brand seen passing through the Elan Valley in Powys.

The comedian, actor, radio DJ, writer and activist happily posed for a photo and stopped to chat with locals while shopping for essentials he passed through on his way to North Wales for a family holiday.

He even reportedly trusted one local with his dog, believed to be a German Shepherd called Bear, while he went into a local shop for supplies.

4. Stephen Mulhern

More likely working than holidaying, but television presenter Stephen Mulhern has been spotted filming in Newport in recent days.

Pictures, taken by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ryan Lloyd, show Mr Mulhern, surrounded by a film crew.

A number of posts on social media have spotted the film crew in various locations across the Newport.

5. Ant Middleton

Argus digital reporter, Elis Sandford, said he spotted Ant Middleton in Brecon a couple of weeks ago.

Lisa Trick who lives in Cardiff posted photos online on July 15 with Mr Middleton and her friend who spotted him while hiking.

She said: "Five miles training in the bag around Brecon today with Zoe Welch. Agony!

"But who cares about that when met the man I’ve admired and loved from afar for years Ant Middleton."